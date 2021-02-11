Aura Energy Limited (AURA.L) (LON:AURA) Shares Up 13.7%

Shares of Aura Energy Limited (AURA.L) (LON:AURA) shot up 13.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01). 5,948,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 1,779,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £10.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.36.

About Aura Energy Limited (AURA.L) (LON:AURA)

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania; and the HÃ¤ggÃ¥n vanadium project located in Alum Shale Province, Sweden.

