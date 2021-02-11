Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.83

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$26.83 and last traded at C$19.00, with a volume of 8898262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.96.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.50 to C$3.60 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.16.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C($0.54). The business had revenue of C$67.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$64.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) news, Senior Officer William Glen Ibbott sold 20,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total value of C$190,071.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,725.04.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

