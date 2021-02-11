Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.83

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.83 and last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 916912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.59 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.