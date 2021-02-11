Auroracoin Trading Up 44.9% Over Last Week (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. Auroracoin has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $1,979.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Auroracoin has traded up 44.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,275.09 or 0.99977009 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00036396 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00074610 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

