Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $284.39.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.
Shares of ADSK stock opened at $301.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $321.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Autodesk by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
