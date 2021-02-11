Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $284.39.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $301.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Autodesk by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

