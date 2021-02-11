Autonio Market Capitalization Achieves $9.46 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $9.46 million and $578,229.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 286.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00054529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.24 or 0.00259725 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00107711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00081259 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00087575 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00198638 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

Autonio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.