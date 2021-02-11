Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.13.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $179.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.91 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $185.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.62 and a 200 day moving average of $148.86.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $588,411.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,575,640.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Ingram sold 9,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.53, for a total transaction of $1,703,906.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,555.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,237 shares of company stock worth $41,779,662. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,377,000 after buying an additional 668,719 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,488,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 966.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 387,080 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 592,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

