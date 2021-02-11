Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Shares Down 0.2%

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)’s share price fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.94 and last traded at $60.14. 43,826 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 43,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.26.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 121,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 36,443 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.