Aventus One Day Trading Volume Tops $152,528.00 (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Aventus token can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aventus has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $152,528.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aventus has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aventus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00060523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.49 or 0.01132977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00057280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,544.73 or 0.05486502 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00027669 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020194 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 52.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00044329 BTC.

Aventus Token Profile

Aventus (CRYPTO:AVT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aventus

