Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Short Interest Down 94.4% in January

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the January 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CDMOP opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.77. Avid Bioservices has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $31.94.
About Avid Bioservices
