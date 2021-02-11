Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Short Interest Down 94.4% in January

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the January 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CDMOP opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.77. Avid Bioservices has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $31.94.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

