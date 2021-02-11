Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.
Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $42.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.
About Avient
Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.
