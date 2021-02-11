Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

Get Avient alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $42.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.