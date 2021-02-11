Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.25

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $2.17. Avinger shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 13,142,771 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGR. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Avinger from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.03.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 226.95% and a negative return on equity of 234.16%. Research analysts expect that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the third quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

