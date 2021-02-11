Axa Property Trust (LON:APT) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Axa Property Trust Limited (LON:APT) shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 31.75 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 31.75 ($0.41). 1,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 59,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.73 ($0.41).

The firm has a market cap of £6.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 31.75.

