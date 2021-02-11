AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €23.10 ($27.18).

CS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of CS opened at €19.30 ($22.71) on Thursday. AXA SA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.58). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.82.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

