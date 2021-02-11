Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,110,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463,311 shares during the period. Axalta Coating Systems makes up 1.4% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.75% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $117,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $992,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of AXTA stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 76,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 68.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

