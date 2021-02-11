Axie Infinity Market Capitalization Tops $64.35 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $64.35 million and $16.79 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00003192 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 61% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00058371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.72 or 0.01108283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00054279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.49 or 0.05369664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00027062 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00019401 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00044311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,182,729 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

