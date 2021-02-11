Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Trading 8.3% Higher

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $212.37 and last traded at $203.51. 2,632,715 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 754,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.98.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

