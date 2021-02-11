Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Shares Gap Up to $13.00

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $18.91. Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 606 shares.

AYLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 625.24% and a negative net margin of 850.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 19,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $292,573.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,551.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary B. Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $45,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,145.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.