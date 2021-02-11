Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Gap Down to $37.76

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.76, but opened at $34.45. Azure Power Global shares last traded at $34.59, with a volume of 1,012 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZRE. Zacks Investment Research cut Azure Power Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Azure Power Global from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

