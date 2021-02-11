AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Shares Down 7.9%

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) shares traded down 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.74. 5,104,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 15,951,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dawson James lowered shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.35). Equities research analysts forecast that AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AzurRx BioPharma by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

About AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.