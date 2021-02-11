B. Riley Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celsius in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 million.

CELH has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

CELH stock opened at $60.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 869.70 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66.

In other Celsius news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $9,567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Celsius by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 559.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

