B. Riley Weighs in on Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Cedar Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CDR. Compass Point raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:CDR opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $163.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.49. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 929,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 345,723 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 337,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 134,361 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares during the period.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.75%.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as Âheld for saleÂ) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

