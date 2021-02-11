B. Riley Weighs in on Global Ship Lease, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Global Ship Lease in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

GSL opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 35.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 41,227 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the period. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

