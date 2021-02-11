BaaSid 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $114,193.00 (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. BaaSid has a total market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $114,193.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BaaSid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00058561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $525.63 or 0.01098776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00055286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.94 or 0.05365895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00027355 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00019431 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00044613 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

