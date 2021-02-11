Badger DAO (BADGER) Market Cap Reaches $188.78 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $81.44 or 0.00171056 BTC on popular exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $188.78 million and approximately $77.87 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 49.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,032 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance

Badger DAO Token Trading

Badger DAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

