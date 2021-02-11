Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.59

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.59 and traded as high as $39.71. Badger Daylighting shares last traded at $39.42, with a volume of 33,650 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Badger Daylighting from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$38.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

