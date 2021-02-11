Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,909,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $205,740,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,595,000 after buying an additional 91,458 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,433,000 after buying an additional 82,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Alphabet by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,617,000 after buying an additional 67,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,095.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,836.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,669.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,123.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

