Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,508,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,924,000 after buying an additional 3,322,279 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,630,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,466,000 after buying an additional 3,001,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,083,000 after buying an additional 2,732,471 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,542,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

