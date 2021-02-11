Baker Tilly Financial LLC Invests $3.48 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,000. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Baker Tilly Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.40.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,086.48 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,829.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,665.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

