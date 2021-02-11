Banano (BAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.09 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 27% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. Banano has a market cap of $5.09 million and $63,846.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Banano has traded up 128.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00051451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.52 or 0.00254666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057570 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $524.89 or 0.01091002 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00096978 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00053406 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,460,235 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,256,763 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.