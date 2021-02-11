Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Banc of California has decreased its dividend payment by 53.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Banc of California alerts:

NYSE BANC opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $969.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BANC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.