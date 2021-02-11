Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Raised to “Buy” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) was upgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BANC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $969.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Banc of California will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 337.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.