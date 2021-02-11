Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Shares Up 11.4%

Shares of Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) shot up 11.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.44. 951 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNCDY)

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; and mortgages and loan products. It also provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

