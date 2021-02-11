Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,702 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 44,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 19,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.07. 479,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,721,734. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $286.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

