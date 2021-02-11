Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.70

Shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.70 and traded as high as $10.60. Bank of Commerce shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 22,408 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $175.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of Commerce news, Director Lyle L. Tullis acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $158,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,108.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 263.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 2.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 41.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 650.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

