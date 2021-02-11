Bank of Santa Clarita (OTCMKTS:BSCA) & State Street (NYSE:STT) Critical Contrast

State Street (NYSE:STT) and Bank of Santa Clarita (OTCMKTS:BSCA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

State Street has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Santa Clarita has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for State Street and Bank of Santa Clarita, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street 1 7 7 0 2.40 Bank of Santa Clarita 0 0 0 0 N/A

State Street presently has a consensus price target of $80.20, suggesting a potential upside of 8.25%. Given State Street’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe State Street is more favorable than Bank of Santa Clarita.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares State Street and Bank of Santa Clarita’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street $13.13 billion 1.99 $2.24 billion $6.17 12.01 Bank of Santa Clarita N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Santa Clarita.

Profitability

This table compares State Street and Bank of Santa Clarita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street 20.75% 12.24% 0.93% Bank of Santa Clarita N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of State Street shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of State Street shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

State Street beats Bank of Santa Clarita on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. The company also engages in the investment servicing line of business, such as portfolio modeling and construction; trade order management; investment risk and compliance; and wealth management solutions. In addition, it provides investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. Further, the company offers services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and outsourced chief investment officer, as well as exchange-traded fund under the SPDR ETF brand. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Bank of Santa Clarita

Bank of Santa Clarita provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, and non-profit organizations in Santa Clarita Valley. The company provides business checking and savings, personal checking and savings, student, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, certificates of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and retirement savings accounts. It also offers consumer loans, including lines of credit, secured personal loans, and automotive loans; and business loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, commercial line of credit, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, standby letter of credit, and fixed asset financing, as well as SBA loans. In addition, the company provides credit and debit cards; and online bill-paying, remote capture depositing, check imaging and initiating, online wire transfers, and other cash management services, as well as ATM, and online and mobile banking services. Bank of Santa Clarita was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, California.

