Barclays Boosts Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $10.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.80% from the stock’s previous close.

KGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “focus list” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.98.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

