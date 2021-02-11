Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY)

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MDIBY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Thursday. Mediobanca reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS MDIBY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,518. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

