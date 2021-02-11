Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY)

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MDIBY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Thursday. Mediobanca reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS MDIBY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,518. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

