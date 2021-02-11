Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Short Interest Update

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the January 14th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 56,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,682. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

