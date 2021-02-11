Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Update

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 583.3% from the January 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Barings Participation Investors stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 26,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,592. Barings Participation Investors has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $17.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 53,329 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 574.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 190,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 162,303 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 379,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. 17.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

