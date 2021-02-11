Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Update

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 583.3% from the January 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Barings Participation Investors stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 26,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,592. Barings Participation Investors has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $17.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%.
Barings Participation Investors Company Profile
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
