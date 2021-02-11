Barrick Gold (ABX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Barrick Gold to post earnings of C$0.44 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$28.58 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$17.52 and a 1-year high of C$41.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw acquired 53,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$31.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,721,424.65. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 149,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,773,600.55.

Several brokerages have commented on ABX. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

