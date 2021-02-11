Barrick Gold (GOLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Barrick Gold to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $22.51 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.