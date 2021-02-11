Basic Attention Token (BAT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.07 Billion

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 51.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $928.85 million and approximately $1.07 billion worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001299 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 99.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.89 or 0.01091002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00053406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.56 or 0.05326363 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00026373 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00018924 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 71.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003946 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00033744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,486,532,313 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

