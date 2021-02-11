Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. Bassett Furniture Industries reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.60 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSET. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 56,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,143. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $25.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

