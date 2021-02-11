Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (TSE:BHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.92

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (TSE:BHC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$37.92 and last traded at C$37.85, with a volume of 435207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.56.

The stock has a market cap of C$13.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,716.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.30.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

