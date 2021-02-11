Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) (ETR:BAYN) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) (ETR:BAYN) shares were down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €53.50 ($62.94) and last traded at €54.10 ($63.65). Approximately 3,161,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €55.12 ($64.85).

The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion and a PE ratio of -5.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.04.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) (ETR:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

