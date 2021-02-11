Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.77

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $65.77 and traded as high as $70.09. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $70.09, with a volume of 1,210,955 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €73.28 ($86.21).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €65.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

