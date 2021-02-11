BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) (LON:BBH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $194.50

BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) (LON:BBH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 194.50 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 194 ($2.53), with a volume of 800829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.50 ($2.52).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 184.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 171.24.

In other BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) news, insider Justin Stebbing bought 2,434 shares of BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £4,429.88 ($5,787.67). Also, insider Josephine Dixon bought 10,850 shares of BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £19,855.50 ($25,941.34).

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

