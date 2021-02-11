BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIBQ) Short Interest Update

BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIBQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 1,350.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 770,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS BLIBQ remained flat at $$0.02 on Thursday. 205,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,460. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. BB Liquidating has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07.
BB Liquidating Company Profile
Featured Story: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for BB Liquidating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Liquidating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.