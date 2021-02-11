BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIBQ) Short Interest Update

BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIBQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 1,350.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 770,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BLIBQ remained flat at $$0.02 on Thursday. 205,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,460. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. BB Liquidating has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

BB Liquidating Inc is in the process of liquidation of its remaining assets. Previously, it was operated and franchised entertainment-related stores in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Blockbuster Inc and changed its name to BB Liquidating Inc in August 2011. BB Liquidating Inc was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

