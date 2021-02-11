Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Longbow Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.16.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

